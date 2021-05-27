NFTs Linked to Nobel Prizes Are Being Auctioned by Berkeley

How a lot will somebody be keen to pay for a couple of pages of quarter-century-old bureaucratic college paperwork which have been become a blockchain-encoded piece of digital artwork?

The College of California, Berkeley, hopes fairly a bit, and it’s about to discover out.

Berkeley introduced on Thursday that it’s going to public sale the primary of two digital artwork items referred to as nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, subsequent week. The article being provided is predicated on a doc known as an invention and know-how disclosure. That’s the shape that researchers at Berkeley fill out to alert the college about discoveries which have potential to be become profitable patents.

The title of the invention, from 1996, is “Blockade of T-Lymphocyte Down-Regulation Related to CTLA-4 Signalling.”

The college hopes that potential bidders shall be attracted to an early description of a revolutionary method to treating most cancers developed by James P. Allison, then a professor at Berkeley. He discovered a approach to flip off the immune system’s aversion to attacking tumors and he confirmed that it labored in mice.