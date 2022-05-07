Sports

NHL official carted off ice after glass falls on him during Bruins-Hurricanes Game 3

An NHL official was pulled off the ice on a stretcher Friday night during Game 3 of a play-off series between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins.

Bruins was working in the penalty box when a piece of glass fell on him. The game was delayed by about seven minutes. The second time 5:07 happened with the rest. Foley was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for observation, NHL spokesman John Delapina said.

NHL official Joe Foley lay on a stretcher after a piece of glass fell on him during game 3 of the second round of the first-round Stanley Cup play-off series in Boston on Friday, May 6, 2022, between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes.

(AP Photo / Michael Dwyer)

“We’ve heard he’s fine, and he’s fine,” said Bruins star David Pasternak.

The glass that fell on Foley, a commercial coordinator, separated Bruins’ penalty box from the crowd. The game resumed with a police officer at the stand to maintain an obstacle.

According to ESPN, fans were hitting the glass causing it to shatter and fall on Foley.

Brad Marchand wins Jeremy Swaiman Bruins, leads 2-1 in Cannes series

Foley seems to have fallen off when the glass hit him.

Linesman Johnny Murray separated Brad Merchand of the Boston Bruins, right, and Sebastian Aho, 20, of the Carolina Hurricanes, in the second round of Game 3 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff at the TD Garden in Boston on May 6, 2022.

(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

READ Also  Broncos' Jerry Jeudy has high expectations for Russell Wilson: 'He’s going to help me a lot this year'

“Our thoughts are with the NHL off-ice officer who was injured. We send our best wishes to him,” Bruins said in a statement on Twitter.

May 6, 2022, Jeremy Swaiman of the Boston Bruins during the second period of 3 games of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff against the Carolina Hurricanes at the TD Garden in Boston.

(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

Brad Merchand and Jeremy Swaiman led Boston to a 4-2 victory over the Hurricanes. It was Boston’s first win in the play-off series, with Carolina leading 2-1

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

