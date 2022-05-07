NHL official carted off ice after glass falls on him during Bruins-Hurricanes Game 3



An NHL official was pulled off the ice on a stretcher Friday night during Game 3 of a play-off series between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins.

Bruins was working in the penalty box when a piece of glass fell on him. The game was delayed by about seven minutes. The second time 5:07 happened with the rest. Foley was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for observation, NHL spokesman John Delapina said.

“We’ve heard he’s fine, and he’s fine,” said Bruins star David Pasternak.

The glass that fell on Foley, a commercial coordinator, separated Bruins’ penalty box from the crowd. The game resumed with a police officer at the stand to maintain an obstacle.

According to ESPN, fans were hitting the glass causing it to shatter and fall on Foley.

Brad Marchand wins Jeremy Swaiman Bruins, leads 2-1 in Cannes series

Foley seems to have fallen off when the glass hit him.

“Our thoughts are with the NHL off-ice officer who was injured. We send our best wishes to him,” Bruins said in a statement on Twitter.

Brad Merchand and Jeremy Swaiman led Boston to a 4-2 victory over the Hurricanes. It was Boston’s first win in the play-off series, with Carolina leading 2-1

The Associated Press contributed to this report.