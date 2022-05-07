NHL official Joe Foley injured after plexiglass falls on his head during Boston Bruins game



An exciting moment turned into a frightening one when an off-ice NHL official was carried away on a stretcher after a plexiglass pane fell on his head during a Boston Bruins game Friday night.

Joe Foley was sitting in the penalty box when a large piece of plexiglass struck him during Game 3 of the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes playoff series at TD Garden, according to ESPN.

After Bruins right wing David Pastrňák scored a goal to give the team a 3-1 lead, fans erupted inside the arena.

Footage shows Foley under a section of rejoicing fans banging on the glass, causing a piece to collapse on him.

The game was delayed as other officials rushed over to Foley’s aid when he hunched over in pain.

Foley was treated by medical staff and was reportedly alert after he exited the arena. His condition is still unknown.

The Bruins released a statement after beating the Hurricanes 4-2, saying, “Our thoughts are with the NHL off-ice official who was injured. We are sending him our best wishes.”