NHL playoffs: A look back at the history of the Battle of Alberta
The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are preventing the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry’s history.
Right here’s a quick look back at the 5 earlier encounters between the two:
1983: Oilers gained 4-1
In the first assembly between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers started a pattern of dominance towards Calgary, taking the collection in 5 video games.
Wayne Gretzky completed with 14 factors (six targets, eight assists) in the collection as Edmonton took the Smythe Division remaining with ease.
The collection was amongst the least competitively performed of the 5 encounters between the two in the post-season, with Edmonton outscoring Calgary 35-13.
Nevertheless, it did start the pattern of the Oilers, as a rule, getting the higher of the Flames in playoff play.
1984: Oilers gained 4-3
Living proof: Only a 12 months after getting bounced by the Oilers in the Smyth Division remaining, the Flames acquired eradicated once more.
This was a much more aggressive collection, going the full seven video games and that includes two extra time contests – each Calgary wins.
Finally, although, the star energy the Oilers boasted – particularly, Gretzky and Jari Kurri – proved an excessive amount of for Calgary to beat.
The seven-game victory helped propel the Oilers to their first Stanley Cup championship.
1986: Flames gained 4-3
One other seven-game collection, two years after the first one.
Happening once more in the Smyth Division remaining, Calgary lastly acquired the higher of Edmonton.
The collection was determined by a aim scored slightly over 5 minutes into the third interval that broke a 2-2 tie in Recreation 7.
Oilers defenceman Steve Smith tried a cross-ice move but it surely ended up putting Flames goalie Grant Fuhr’s leg and trickled into Edmonton’s aim.
This collection win nonetheless stays the solely time the Flames have defeated the Oilers in the post-season.
It additionally helped catapult Calgary to its first Stanley Cup remaining look, the place it fell to the Montreal Canadiens in 5 video games.
1988: Oilers gained 4-0
Probably the most dominant Oilers victory of the 4 they’ve earned, Edmonton swept Calgary and, outdoors of an extra time win in Recreation 2, had no points dealing with the Flames.
Edmonton dominated regardless of not having home-ice benefit for the first time of their playoff collection with one another.
1991: Oilers gained 4-3
The one collection outdoors of the one taking place now that didn’t see the two groups meet in the Smyth Division remaining, this one befell in the Smyth Division semifinal and, for the second encounter in a row, noticed the Flames with home-ice benefit.
Sadly for Calgary, even with Gretzky not round in Edmonton, it was the Oilers popping out on prime, this time breaking the hearts of Southern Alberta once more as Esa Tikkanen scored 6:58 into extra time of Recreation 7.
