NHL playoffs: Panthers’ struggles on power play rear ugly head again in Game 1 loss to Lightning



The Florida Panthers’ struggle was clear in the power play in Game 1 in opposition to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday evening.

The Lightning received the second-round NHL Playoff Collection recreation 4-1, and three of their 4 targets got here in power play. Tampa Bay had a 6 for 3 in the power play in a single day and Florida killed three power play. Corey Perry, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton had been awarded penalties.

Florida interim coach Andrew Brunett talks concerning the wrestle. He mentioned he thought his staff did effectively in the 5-on-5 scenario however couldn’t provide you with a correct penalty kill.

“We did so much higher at 5-on-5. There was a distinction between the particular staff and the face-off,” Brunett mentioned through Solar-Sentinel.

A rating for the Panthers was additionally considerably stunning. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevsky recorded 33 saves and allowed just one aim.

“I used to be proud of our recreation. It is only a small factor in the sport, and that is why they received just a few cups,” Brunet added.

Florida’s power-play wrestle was evident in the collection win in opposition to the Washington Capitals. The staff was 0 for 18 in a power-play alternative in the primary spherical of the collection.

“Staying out of the field was a part of our recreation plan,” mentioned Panthers winger Anthony Duclayer. “Their power play has been lethal.”

Duklair first received on the Panthers board.

That is the second season in a row that the Lightning and Panthers are assembly in the playoffs. Tampa Bay received the collection 4-2 final 12 months. The Lightning and Panthers had been 2-2 in their 4 matchups in the common season.

Tampa Bay received Game 1 5-4 final 12 months and can ultimately lead 2-0 again residence.

Game 2 is about for Wednesday 7pm ET.

The Related Press contributed to this report.