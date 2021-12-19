NHL postpones this week’s upcoming games involving Canadian-based teams due to COVID concerns
The postponed games impact the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and New Jersey Devils schedule.
The full list of postponed games are:
Monday, Dec. 20:
Montreal @ NY Islanders; Anaheim @ Edmonton
Tuesday, Dec. 21:
St. Louis @ Ottawa; Vancouver @ San Jose
Wednesday, Dec. 22:
Montreal @ NY Rangers; Winnipeg @ Dallas; Edmonton @ Los Angeles
Thursday, Dec. 23:
St. Louis @ Toronto; Carolina @ Ottawa; Montreal @ New Jersey; Anaheim @ Vancouver;
Edmonton @ San Jose
The NHL said they made the decision due to the concern over cross-border travel and the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions.
The 2021-2022 regular-season schedule will still be played and the league said games will be postponed on a case-by-case basis
