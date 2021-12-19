World

NHL postpones this week’s upcoming games involving Canadian-based teams due to COVID concerns




NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — The NHL is postponing games involving a Canadian-based team for the upcoming week due to COVID concerns.

The postponed games impact the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and New Jersey Devils schedule.

The full list of postponed games are:

Monday, Dec. 20:
Montreal @ NY Islanders; Anaheim @ Edmonton

Tuesday, Dec. 21:
St. Louis @ Ottawa; Vancouver @ San Jose

Wednesday, Dec. 22:
Montreal @ NY Rangers; Winnipeg @ Dallas; Edmonton @ Los Angeles

Thursday, Dec. 23:
St. Louis @ Toronto; Carolina @ Ottawa; Montreal @ New Jersey; Anaheim @ Vancouver;
Edmonton @ San Jose

The NHL said they made the decision due to the concern over cross-border travel and the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions.

The 2021-2022 regular-season schedule will still be played and the league said games will be postponed on a case-by-case basis

