NHL star Alex Ovechkin kept from media following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine



Washington Capitals Star forward Alex Ovechkin was apparently kept out of the media ahead of Thursday’s match. New York Rangers Hours after his native Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ovechkin, a well-known supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was requested by the media on Thursday morning but was not made available as the team wanted to focus on the game against the Rangers, according to Washington Post Reporter beats Samantha Pel.

Ovechkin, who has played more than 100 games for the Russian national hockey team, is expected to deal with the situation but “wants more time,” Pel যোগ added.

A well-known supporter of 2018 Stanley Cup champion Putin. In 2017 he announced that he was launching a social movement “Putin Team” to support Putin in the 2018 Russian elections.

Friday, d NHL The star’s Instagram profile picture was of her and Putin together.

Ovechkin confronted Russian colleague Artemi Panarin, who had previously criticized Putin and posted his support on social media for opposition leader Alexei Navalny last year. Shortly after learning of his political views, a Russian tabloid accused him of beating an 18-year-old girl in Latvia in 2011.

The Rangers put Panarin on a two-week leave, calling the allegations fabricated and part of a “intimidation tactic” because of his political views.

“Artemis have firmly and unequivocally denied any or all of the allegations in this fabricated story. This is clearly a threat to his use of tactical tactics to be outspoken in recent political events. Rangers said.

Both players still have families in Russia, the report said.

Ryan Gados of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.