NHL star Alex Ovechkin kept from media following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

9 seconds ago
Washington Capitals Star forward Alex Ovechkin was apparently kept out of the media ahead of Thursday’s match. New York Rangers Hours after his native Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ovechkin, a well-known supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was requested by the media on Thursday morning but was not made available as the team wanted to focus on the game against the Rangers, according to Washington Post Reporter beats Samantha Pel.

Ovechkin, who has played more than 100 games for the Russian national hockey team, is expected to deal with the situation but “wants more time,” Pel যোগ added.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Alex Ovechkin, a leftist from the Washington Capitals, is photographed during a National Hockey League match between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers on February 24, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

(Joshua Sarner / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A well-known supporter of 2018 Stanley Cup champion Putin. In 2017 he announced that he was launching a social movement “Putin Team” to support Putin in the 2018 Russian elections.

Russian NHL prospect, 20, diagnosed with brain tumor: ‘I want to be positive’

Friday, d NHL The star’s Instagram profile picture was of her and Putin together.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Russian ice hockey player Alexander Ovechkin stand together during a reception at the Kremlin for the national team, who won the May 27, 2014 Ice Hockey World Championships in Moscow, Russia.

(Sasha Mordovets / Getty Images)

READ Also  Sania Mirza retires from tennis at end of season, says my body wearing down my knee hurting

Ovechkin confronted Russian colleague Artemi Panarin, who had previously criticized Putin and posted his support on social media for opposition leader Alexei Navalny last year. Shortly after learning of his political views, a Russian tabloid accused him of beating an 18-year-old girl in Latvia in 2011.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The Rangers put Panarin on a two-week leave, calling the allegations fabricated and part of a “intimidation tactic” because of his political views.

Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers skates against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden on February 17, 2022 in New York City.

(Jared Silber / NHLI via Getty Images)

“Artemis have firmly and unequivocally denied any or all of the allegations in this fabricated story. This is clearly a threat to his use of tactical tactics to be outspoken in recent political events. Rangers said.

Both players still have families in Russia, the report said.

Ryan Gados of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.


