NHL suspends all relationships with business partners in Russia over Ukraine invasion



The NHL made it clear on Monday that it strongly condemned the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The League has issued a statement excluding its new guidelines for dealing with Russia, which has so far effectively ended relations with the country.

“The National Hockey League condemns Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and calls for a peaceful solution as soon as possible,” the statement said. “With immediate effect, we are suspending our relations with our business partners in Russia and we are suspending our Russian-language social and digital media sites. In addition, we will stop considering Russia as a position for any future competition involving the NHL.”

“We are also concerned about the well-being of the Russian players who play for their NHL club in the NHL, not for Russia. We understand that they and their families are in a very difficult position.”

The NHL statement followed the lead of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), which said on Monday that teams from Belarus and Russia would be barred from participating in international hockey events “until further notice”. The IIHF has also announced that they will move the 2023 World Junior Championship Tournament outside of Russia, according to ESPN.

Although Russian hockey players make up about 5% of the league, the most notable of them, Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, has faced backlash for his earlier support of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During his media session after Friday’s practice, Ovechkin preached a message of peace after what he saw in Ukraine.

“Please, no more war. No matter who is at war – Russia, Ukraine, different countries – we have to be at peace,” Ovechkin said.

But while the NHL and Ovechkin have apparently played their part in speaking out and acting against Russia, Hall of Fame goaltender Dominic Hasek thinks more remains to be done. Hasek sounds off Twitter On Saturday, Ovechkin went so far as to call it “chicken dung.”

“The NHL must immediately suspend the contract for all Russian players,” Hassek wrote. “Every athlete represents not only himself and his club, but also his country and its values ​​and actions. This is a fact. If the NHL does not do that, it has an indirect co-responsibility for the dead in Ukraine.”