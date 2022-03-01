Sports

NHL suspends all relationships with business partners in Russia over Ukraine invasion

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NHL suspends all relationships with business partners in Russia over Ukraine invasion
Written by admin
NHL suspends all relationships with business partners in Russia over Ukraine invasion

NHL suspends all relationships with business partners in Russia over Ukraine invasion

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The NHL made it clear on Monday that it strongly condemned the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The League has issued a statement excluding its new guidelines for dealing with Russia, which has so far effectively ended relations with the country.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“The National Hockey League condemns Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and calls for a peaceful solution as soon as possible,” the statement said. “With immediate effect, we are suspending our relations with our business partners in Russia and we are suspending our Russian-language social and digital media sites. In addition, we will stop considering Russia as a position for any future competition involving the NHL.”

“We are also concerned about the well-being of the Russian players who play for their NHL club in the NHL, not for Russia. We understand that they and their families are in a very difficult position.”

Yashin's Dominic Hasek stands # 58 on ice waiting for a penalty shot during a master show before the KHL All-Star Game on February 5, 2011 at the Ice Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Yashin’s Dominic Hasek stands # 58 on ice waiting for a penalty shot during a master show before the KHL All-Star Game on February 5, 2011 at the Ice Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia.
(Photo by Dennis Muskvinov / KHL Photo Agency via Getty Images)

The NHL statement followed the lead of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), which said on Monday that teams from Belarus and Russia would be barred from participating in international hockey events “until further notice”. The IIHF has also announced that they will move the 2023 World Junior Championship Tournament outside of Russia, according to ESPN.

READ Also  Pitch Invader Jarvo 69: Video Pitch Invader Jarvo 69 enters the ground again collides with Johnny Bairstow: Video: Jarvo is not averse to Articus

Although Russian hockey players make up about 5% of the league, the most notable of them, Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, has faced backlash for his earlier support of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During his media session after Friday’s practice, Ovechkin preached a message of peace after what he saw in Ukraine.

“Please, no more war. No matter who is at war – Russia, Ukraine, different countries – we have to be at peace,” Ovechkin said.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) pictured during a National Hockey League match between Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers on February 24, 2022 in Madison Square Garden, NY, New York.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) pictured during a National Hockey League match between Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers on February 24, 2022 in Madison Square Garden, NY, New York.
(Photo by Joshua Sarner / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But while the NHL and Ovechkin have apparently played their part in speaking out and acting against Russia, Hall of Fame goaltender Dominic Hasek thinks more remains to be done. Hasek sounds off Twitter On Saturday, Ovechkin went so far as to call it “chicken dung.”

“The NHL must immediately suspend the contract for all Russian players,” Hassek wrote. “Every athlete represents not only himself and his club, but also his country and its values ​​and actions. This is a fact. If the NHL does not do that, it has an indirect co-responsibility for the dead in Ukraine.”


#NHL #suspends #relationships #business #partners #Russia #Ukraine #invasion

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Lille 1/1 to beat Celtic and over 1.5 goals for Thursday's Europa League showdown

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment