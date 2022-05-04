NHL suspends Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford 1-game for boarding



Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been given a one-game suspension for a boarding event in Toronto’s play-off opening match against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The NHL’s player protection department issued a stay order Tuesday after a hearing with Clifford. It described Monday’s incident as a major blow to an unprotected player who is no longer in Pak’s possession.

Clifford was awarded a hefty penalty for boarding in Game 1 of the first round series and 6:59 for misconduct in the game for hitting Ross Colton.

Tampa fell into the glass at first towards the front, but he escaped serious injury.

Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said before announcing the suspension on Tuesday that Clifford’s penalty had thrown Leafs into a difficult position.

“He’s been around the game for a long time and he’s played that way for a long time,” the coach said. “He paid for it at that moment. We paid for it as a team.”

Leafs won 1 5-0 against two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Clifford will miss Game 2 on Wednesday.

The NHL has announced that Toronto forward Wayne Symonds and Tampa Bay forwards Corey Perry and Patrick Marun have been fined $ 2,250 for misconduct while playing.

Three players were the instigators of the third term fight.