NHM Assam Recruitment 2021 for 896 Staff Nurse Posts, Apply Online @nhm.assam.gov.in





NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: Nationwide Well being Mission (NHM), Assam has launched a recruitment notification for the put up of Staff Nurse. Eligible and candidates can apply for NHM Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 on or earlier than 10 June 2021 on nhm.assam.gov.in.

A complete of 896 vacancies can be found. Extra particulars on NHM Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 reminiscent of academic qualification, age restrict, wage, choice course of, utility course of and different particulars beneath:

Essential Dates

Final date for submission of utility – 10 June 2021

NHM Assam Emptiness Particulars

Staff Nurse – 896 Posts

NHM Assam Staff Nurse Wage:

Rs. 18,000/-

Eligibility Standards for NHM Assam Staff Nurse Posts

Instructional/Technical Qualification:

B.Sc. Nursing/ GNM Course handed from any nursing college / establishment acknowledged by Indian Nursing Council and registered with “Assam Nurses’ Midwives’ and Well being Guests’ Council”.

NHM Assam Staff Nurse Age Restrict:

Upto 43 years as on thirty first March 2021

Choice Process for NHM Assam Staff Nurse Posts

The candidates can be chosen on the idea of interview / choice check

How you can apply for NHM Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 ?



candidates can apply for the posts by way of official web site on or earlier than 10 June 2021.

NHM Assam Staff Nurse Notification Obtain

NHM Assam Staff Nurse Online Utility Hyperlink