NHM Bhopal Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, 51 Vacancies for Dental Surgeon Post, Apply from 5 June

NHM Bhopal Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021: Nationwide Well being Mission, Bhopal has launched a notification for recruitment to the varied submit of Dental Surgeon. All and eligible candidates can apply to the posts by means of the net mode from 5 June 2021 onwards. The final date of on-line purposes is 30 June 2021.

Vital Dates:

Graduation of submission of on-line utility: 5 June 2021

Final date for submission of on-line utility: 30 June 2021

NHM Bhopal Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Dental Surgeon – 51 Posts

NHM Bhopal Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification: The candidate ought to have a BDS Diploma from DCI and should have accomplished an internship.

NHM Bhopal Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – 21 to 40 years (There will probably be age leisure for reserved class candidates as per authorities norms)

Obtain NHM Bhopal Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

On-line Software Hyperlink

Official Web site

Methods to apply for NRHM MP Recruitment 2021

candidates can apply on-line from 5 June to 30 June 2021. Afterwards, no utility will probably be obtained. The candidates can take a printout of the appliance for future reference.

