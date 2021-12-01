nhm Jobs: NHM Jobs 2021: Bumper Government Jobs Here, Apply For More Than 7000 Vacancies

NHM Recruitment 2021: The National Health Mission (NHM) has issued bumper government recruitment in Tamil Nadu. If you are in the medical field and looking for a job then this is a great opportunity to apply. More than 7000 vacancies will be filled through NHM Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021 campaign. Interested and eligible candidates can apply only offline. The last date for submission of applications is 15th December, 2021.



Below you can check important information about NHM Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2021 such as vacancy details, educational qualification and how to apply. In addition, a direct link to the NHM job detail notification is provided below.

Vacancy Details (NHM Vacancy 2021 Details)

Mid Level Health Provider (MLHP) – 4848 posts

Multipurpose Health Personnel (Male) or Health Inspector Grade II – 2448 posts

Total number of vacancies – 7296 posts

Who can apply? (Educational Qualification)

Mid Level Health Provider (MLHP) – Registered with DGNM / B.Sc Nursing / B.Sc Nursing Tamil Nadu Nursing Council.

Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) / Health Inspector Grade II – Must have passed SSLC Level (Class 12V) as one of the subjects of Biology / Botany and Zoology from a recognized board. Must have passed Tamil language test. The age of the applicant should not be more than 50 years.

How to apply for NHM Recruitment 2021?

Visit the official website of NHM Tamil Nadu at nhm.tn.gov.in. On the home page, click on the District wise Vacancy Information and Application Form link. Download it and fill out the application form with the requested information. Submit a photocopy of the relevant documents to the address mentioned in the notification. The last date for submission of applications is 15th December 2021 till 05 pm.

Mid Level Health Provider (MLHP) Notification Link

Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) or Health Inspector Grade II Notification Link

Application form link