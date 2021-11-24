nhm Jobs: NHM UP Staff Nurse Jobs: UP Staff Nurse Admission Card for more than 2400 Recruitment Issued, this is the link – NHM Up Staff Nurse Admission Card 2021 on upnrhm.gov.in, Exam Pattern and All

Highlights UP NHM Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam Admission Card Issued.

The exam will be held on December 4 and 11.

More than 2400 vacancies will be filled.

NHM UP Staff Nurse Admission Card 2021: Admission tickets have been issued for more than 2400 vacancies of staff nurses in Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021). Candidates who had applied for this recruitment test can check and download their Admission Card (UP NHM Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021) from the official website of Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) upnrhm.gov.in.



The recruitment test will be held in December 2021

A total of 2445 vacancies for various departments will be filled through staff nurse recruitment drive in UP. The recruitment test for these posts will be held on 04 and 11 December 2021. All the candidates should bring hard copy of the admission card and related documents with them before the examination and bring it to the examination center, otherwise they will not be able to enter the examination center. Below is important information about the process of downloading the admission card and the pattern of the exam.

Learn the exam pattern here

The Staff Nurse 2021 Recruitment Examination will be conducted through Computer Based Mode (CBT) at selected centers across the country. The question paper will have two subjects – first – Nursing and second – Reasoning, General Awareness and Basic Computer Knowledge. The paper will have a total of 100 multiple choice questions. Candidates will be given only 2 hours to complete the entire paper.

UP NHM Staff Nurse Recruitment Process

The recruitment process for UP NHM Staff Nurse will be in two phases. Candidates who pass the UP NHM Staff Nurse Examination in 2021 will be called for the second phase i.e. personal interview. A quality list will then be prepared based on the document verification and finally the performance of both the exams.

NHM UP Admission Card 2021: Learn How To Download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP NHM, upnrhm.gov.in.

Step 2: On the Home page, click View All in the Updates section.

Step 3: On the new page, click on ‘Link to Download Admission Card for 2400+ Staff Nurse Vacancies’.

Step 4: Login page will open, enter your user ID, password and security PIN here.

Step 5: ‘NHM UP Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021’ will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.

Here is a direct link to UP NHM Staff Nurse Admission

Official website