nhm Jobs: UP NHM Jobs: 2900+ vacancies for various positions including Lab Technician in UP, 12th pass can also apply – nhm up Recruitment 2021 Lab Technician and for 2980 vacancies of various posts, check job details

UP NHM Jobs: 2900+ vacancies for various positions including Lab Technician in UP, 12th pass can also apply

NHM UP Recruitment 2021: National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh has published recruitment notification for various posts including NHM Lab Technician, Senior Lab Technician, Senior Treatment Supervisor. UP NHM Recruitment 2021 will fill more than 2900 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 07 January 2022.



UP NHM job notification has been published on the official website upnrhm.gov.in. Online application filling has started on the website from 18th December. There is a golden opportunity for candidates preparing for government job (government job) in UP NHM department. Before applying, read the important information given here carefully. A direct link to the recruitment notification is given below.

See vacancy details here (NHM UP Vacancy 2021 Details)

Lab Technician – 2080 posts

LT IRL / C & DST – 5 posts

LT + CBNAAT LT – 171 posts

Sr. LT EQA – 48 posts

Lab Technician (UCHC and UPHC) – 181 posts

Senior Treatment Supervisor – 293 posts

STLS – 202 posts

Total number of vacancies – 2980

Who can apply?

To apply for the post of Lab Technician, the candidate should have passed 12th with a degree, diploma or certificate in MLT from any recognized board or institution. Graduates and post graduates can apply for senior positions. In addition, the age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years. Candidates in reserved category will get concession in higher age limit. You can check the required information about post-wise educational qualification in the notification given below.

NHM UP Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT). The online test will have two sections of 100 marks each and the duration of the test will be 2 hours (in one shift). Each question will have a score and no negative marking. The question paper will be in both Hindi and English mediums.

