NHM Recruitment 2022: NHM Vacancies by 2022

Highlights UP NHM Recruitment 2022 online application started.

More than 2900 positions in various positions including Lab Technician.

Undergraduate and postgraduate can apply.

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: This is a great opportunity for candidates looking for a government job in the medical field. The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has started online application for bumper recruitment for several posts including Lab Technician. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of UP NHM upnrhm.gov.in.



According to the UP NHM job notification, the recruitment drive has been organized to fill more than 2900 posts of Lab Technician, Senior Treatment Supervisor and others. Eligible candidates can apply from 21st January 2022 to 04th February 2022. UP NHM LT, Sr.LT, STS and STLS vacancies will be filled on contract basis. Please read the information and instructions below carefully for more details.

NHM UP Vacancies 2021 Details: See vacancy details here

Lab Technician (Blood Bank): 64 posts

Lab Technician (BCTV): 15 posts

Lab Technician (BSU): 91 posts

Lab Technician (Community Process): 1665 posts

Lab Technician (NCD-NPPCF): 04 posts

Lab Technician (NCD-NPCDCS): 224 posts

Lab Technician (Medical College): 17 posts

Lab Technician (IRL / C & DST): 05 posts

Lab Technician (CBNAAT LT): 171 posts

Senior Lab Technician EQA: 04 posts

Senior Lab Technician IRL: 21 posts

Senior Lab Technician C & DST: 23 posts

Lab Technician (UPHC): 175 posts

Lab Technician (UCHC): 06 posts

Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS): 293 posts

Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS): 202 posts

Total number of vacancies – 2980

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Lab Technician, the candidate should have passed 12th with a degree, diploma or certificate in MLT from any recognized board or institution. Graduates and post graduates can apply for senior positions.

UP NHM Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years. Candidates in reserved category will get concession in higher age limit. You can check the required information about post-wise educational qualification in the notification given below.

Do you know how to get a job?

Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT). The online test will have two sections of 100 marks each and the duration of the test will be 2 hours (in one shift). Each question will have one mark and no negative marking. The question paper will be in both Hindi and English mediums.

Link to apply online

UP NHM Recruitment 2022 Notification