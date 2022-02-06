NHM Recruitment 2022: UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Find out bumper government jobs, salaries and details for 4000 CHO posts in UP

The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The UP government envisages merging into sub-health centers and wellness centers (HWCs). To provide comprehensive primary health care services including disease prevention and health promotion. The recruitment drive will fill 4000 vacancies for community health officers.This is a great opportunity for candidates looking for a government job in the medical field (government job). Online application for UP NHM Job 2022 has started from 04th February. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of UP NHM upnrhm.gov.in on 13th February 2022 till 11.59 pm. Below is the direct link and instructions to apply for NHM UP Recruitment 2022 online.

See vacancy details here (NHM UP CHO 2022 vacancy details)

A total of 4000 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) will be filled on contract basis in various districts of Uttar Pradesh by the National Health Mission UP. This includes 1600 posts for UR category, 1080 posts for OBC, 400 posts for EWS, 840 posts for SC and 80 posts for ST. Details of district wise vacancies can be seen in the notification.

Educational Qualification

B.Sc. from General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) or an accredited institution. Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an accredited institution or university. In addition, candidates must be registered with the UP Nurses and Midwives Council as nurses and midwives, and must have a valid registration certificate when submitting an online application.

Age range

Eligible candidates should not be more than 35 years of age on 04 February 2022. However, candidates in the reserved category will be exempted from the higher age limit as per UP State Health NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 recruitment rules. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Find out how much you will earn

10,000 / – per month during training, including boarding and lodging allowances. Subject to the guidelines issued by the Government, a maximum of Rs. 35,500 per month (Rs. 20,500 per month plus Rs. India. The National Health Mission will provide support for UP exercise course fees and transportation costs (one time only).

Selection process

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of online written test (CBT). If selected in computer based test, candidates will be called for document verification. Selected candidates will be appointed as CHOs in HWCs at the sub-health center level to work in coordination with the primary health care team.

Link to NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2022 Online Application

NHM UP CHO notification link