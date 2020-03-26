NHM UP : Apply For 797 CHO Posts – Bumper Recruitment for Community Health Officer Posts, Apply Fast

National Health Mission (NHM) (NHM), Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh) has activated the online application link for Community Health Officer (CHO) posts. A total of 797 posts will be filled under NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021. The number of posts can be increased or decreased. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying.

Deadline August 17

Eligible candidates can apply through the website https://kgmu.edu.in/choapplications/create-login.php or upnrhm.gov.in by 17 August (11.59 PM). After that the link will be deactivated.

Educational qualification

Candidates should have done B.Sc (B.Sc.) (Nursing) or Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) (Nursing). Also registered as a Nurse and Midwifery with the UP Nurses and Midwives Council.

Age Range

The maximum age of the candidates should be 35 years while applying for these posts.