NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021 notification released for CCHN

NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021: Nationwide Well being Mission Uttar Pradesh is recruiting 2800 Group Well being Officer (CHO) posts on its official web site upnrhm.gov.in. Candidates will need to have a level in both B.Sc Nursing, MSc Nursing or GNM.

NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Nationwide Well being Mission has released the notification for the recruitment of 2800 Group Well being Officer Nurse Trainee Posts. The notification has been released on the official web site of UP authorities, upnrhm.gov.in. and eligible candidates can go to the official web site to get the main points. The appliance kind submission will begin from thirtieth June 2021. Have in mind twentieth July 2021 is the final date to submit the appliance kind. Candidates can obtain details about Group Well being Officer Trainee associated qualification, age restrict, choice course of and the way to apply on-line from official web site.

NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021

Essential Date :

Date of subject of notification seventeenth June, 2021

Beginning date for submission of software 30 June 2021

Final date for submission of software twentieth July, 2021

Academic Qualification: Graduate

Put up Identify: Group Well being Officer (Trainee)

Whole No. of Posts : 2800 Posts

Candidates will probably be chosen on the premise of advantage on UP NRHM Group Well being Officer (Trainee). The full length of coaching is six months. This course is part of the initiative underneath Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Underneath this, the UP authorities plans to consolidate the sub-health facilities as Well being and Wellness Facilities (HWCs). The candidates who efficiently full this course and qualify the ultimate examination will probably be posted as Group Well being Officer in HWC at sub-health heart degree on contract foundation.

the way to apply

and eligible candidates can apply for this submit by visiting the official web site of UP NHM, upnrhm.gov.in. The final date of software is 20 July 2021. Candidates ought to apply with all of the paperwork and required info.

