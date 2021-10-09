NHM UP Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 2445 Staff Nurse Posts at upnrhm.gov.in

NHM UP Recruitment 2021: National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has released a short notice for the post of Staff Nurse. According to the official notification, the online application for these posts will start from 20 October 2021. The candidates who wish to serve as Staff Nurse and possess the required qualification can apply through official website of National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh upnrhm.gov.in on or before 09 November 2021 .

Candidates will be selected on these posts on contract basis for 1 year. Candidates can check detailed information about eligibility, online application form, instructions, etc. after the release of notice.

Vacancy Details

Child Health, Staff Nurse-((SNCU/KMC) – 189

Child Health, Staff Nurse-NBSU – 320

Child Health, Staff Nurse-NRC – 54

Child Health- Staff Nurse-SNCU- 36

Community Process, Staff Nurse – MHCP – 500

Maternal Health, Staff Nurse – 900

National Program Staff Nurse-384

NUHM, Staff Nurse/UPHC – 34

NUHM, Staff Nurse/UHCC – 10

NUHM, Staff Nurse/UHCC – 18

pay scale

Child Health, Staff Nurse- ((SNCU/KMC) – 20500 Rs.

Child Health, Staff Nurse-NBSU- Rs.20500.

Child Health, Staff Nurse-NRC-20500 Rs.

Child Health – Staff Nurse-SNCU – Rs 20500

Community Process, Staff Nurse – MHCP – Rs 20500

Maternal Health, Staff Nurse – Rs 20013

National Program Staff Nurse – Rs. 20000 rupees

NUHM, Staff Nurse/UPHC – Rs 19101

NUHM, Staff Nurse/UHCC – Rs 19101

NUHM, Staff Nurse/UHCC – Rs 19101

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for these posts from October 20, 2021 to November 9, 2021. Candidates will be able to know the information about educational qualification and age limit etc. when the notification is released.