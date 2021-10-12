NHRC receives an average of 228 complaints daily, with more than 20 thousand cases pending; Learn- How can I complain? NHRC receives an average of 228 complaints daily with more than 20 thousand cases pending; Know How can you file a complaint? – NHRC receives an average of 228 complaints daily, with more than 20 thousand cases pending; Learn- How can I make a complaint?

The National Human Rights Commission (NSRC) is receiving an average of 228 complaints every day and currently has 20,806 cases pending before it. This information has been obtained from the data available on the website of the Commission. Out of 20,806 new and old cases pending before the commission, 344 cases are of death in police custody, 3407 cases of death in judicial custody, 365 cases of death in police encounter.

Apart from this, 290 complaints related to bonded labour, 336 complaints related to children, 1741 complaints related to women and 338 complaints related to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes are pending before the Commission. In the other category, 13,985 cases of alleged human rights violations are pending in the Commission.

A total of 4,16,232 complaints were received by the Commission in the last five years. Of these, 96,627 complaints were received in 2016, 82,006 complaints in 2017, 85,950 complaints in 2018, 76,585 complaints in 2019 and 75,064 complaints in 2020. Thus, every day the Commission is receiving an average of 228 complaints.

According to the NHRC, it has received 53,191 complaints so far in the financial year 2021-22. In the last month i.e. September 2021, it received 10,627 new complaints. In September alone, 8,736 complaints, both new and old, were disposed of.

How to submit this online complaint: First of all, you have to visit the official website of NHRC at nhrc.nic.in. There on the home page you will get the option of “Complaints”, after clicking on which you will get many options. In this, you can understand the way in ‘How to file an online complaint’, while going to “File complaint online” you can give your complaint directly. As soon as you click on it, a new page will be redirected, where you will have to give the location (where the incident is), where you want to complain and your number and email id. By giving all this information, you will have to verify it by asking for OTP.

The National Human Rights Commission was constituted on 12 October 1993 under the Protection of Human Rights Act 1993. The commission takes cognizance of cases related to human rights abuses, investigates it and recommends compensation for the victims. Along with this, the commission also takes legal measures against public servants who violate human rights. (with PTI-language inputs)