NIA action in Tamil Nadu: Accused of promoting extremism arrested in Tamil Nadu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided two places in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, a suspect was arrested in connection with a Facebook post supporting the ideology of the Islamic State and Hizb-e-Tahrir extremist groups.Bawa Bahruddin from Thiruvarur district was arrested by the NIA on Thursday, an investigating agency official said. The case has been reported in Madurai and is related to Mohammad Iqbal, who used his Facebook account to defame a particular community and promote racial animosity between different religions. In the name of Hizb-e-Tahrir, Iqbal and Bahruddin, among others, plotted to re-establish the Islamic State and enforce Sharia law around the world, including India, the official said.

‘Conspiracy behind closed doors’

According to the official, they held closed-door meetings to further the conspiracy. Also, several accounts were created on various social media platforms to upload posts aimed at undermining the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Such meetings were held by Bahruddin and took place in Madurai, Erode, Salem and Tanjore districts of Tamil Nadu. The raids in Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district and Mansoor Ali Thaikal in Tanjore district resulted in the seizure of offensive material and three digital devices related to Hizb-e-Tahrir. He said the matter is being further investigated.