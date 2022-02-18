NIA former officer AD negi arrested in leaking information to terrorist group Lashkar e Taiba case

A former NIA officer has been accused of leaking sensitive information to the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba.

A former NIA officer AD Negi has been arrested for leaking intelligence to the terrorist organization. Before that the house of this IPS has also been sealed.

Former National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer and IPS AD Negi has been accused of leaking sensitive information to Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba. An agency spokesperson said that Superintendent of Police AD ​​Negi had shared sensitive information with an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Lashkar in Jammu and Kashmir during his tenure as an investigating officer in the NIA.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in an official statement- “During investigation, the role of AD Negi, IPS, SP (since repatriated from NIA) posted in Shimla was confirmed and his house searched. It was also found that official secret documents of NIA were leaked by AD Negi to another accused person, who is an OGW of Lashkar in this case.

According to the NIA, the case was registered on November 6, 2021. Earlier, the NIA had arrested six accused in this case. The agency raided the house of a former NIA officer in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur on November 22. After this raid, Negi’s house was also sealed.

Himachal Pradesh cadre officer AD Negi who is currently posted in Shimla as SP, was promoted to Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in 2011. He has worked in NIA for more than 11 years. He has also been involved in the agency’s major investigations. According to officials, Negi was one of the most respected officers of the NIA. However, later came under the scanner after the alerts of intelligence agencies.

Negi also received the gallantry medal for investigating the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case involving the Hurriyat leadership. He had also investigated the case of former Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, who was caught in his car transporting Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from the Valley to Jammu.