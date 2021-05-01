Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani look impressive in this melody about betrayal





Tum Bewafa Ho Teaser: Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani look set to win us over as soon as once more in this music that guarantees to be about heartbreak and longing

Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma shared a scorching chemistry in Ishq Predominant Marjawan. They’re good buddies in actual life too. The 2 are coming collectively for a video, Tum Bewafa Ho. The music is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. The music is shot in a Muslim backdrop. Nia Sharma appears attractive along with her shararas and dupattas whereas Arjun Bijlani is in a sherwani. Stebin Ben is without doubt one of the hottest impartial singers round. He did a music video with Hina Khan of late. The complete music is popping out tomorrow.



