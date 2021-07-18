Nia Sharma Danced on High Heels and Mini Dress, Video Gone Viral | Nia Sharma did Bhangra in high heels and mini dress, you will be amazed to see her style

New Delhi: TV actress Nia Sharma is known for her bold style. Every day she keeps sharing her photos and videos on social media. Recently, the actress has shared such a video, seeing which fans are looting their hearts.

Nia did Bhangra

A video of Nia Sharma is being liked a lot among the fans. This is a reel video, in which he is seen doing Bhangra. Nia is seen changing clothes here in the blink of an eye. In one look, Nia is seen without makeup. While in the second look, she is seen in full-on makeup and stylish dress. In the third look, she is wearing a white feather body con dress.

Fans liked Nia’s style

Punjabi song ‘Tu Ni Boldi’ is being heard in the background of the video, on which Nia (Nia Sharma Dance) is doing Bhangra with a lot of cool and cool. Now the fans are also very fond of this style of Nia. Let us tell you that Nia has already made her special place among the audience through TV serials like ‘Kali’ and ‘Ek Thousand Mein Meri Behna Hai’. Apart from this, she has also appeared in shows like ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and ‘Jamai Raja’.

Nia’s Shows

Talking about the work front of the actress, she has been seen in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’, ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Naagin 4’. At the same time, recently Nia and Ravi Dubey’s web series ‘Jamai 2.0’ was released. In this video, both are seen in a romantic style. Fans liked the pair of both very much.

