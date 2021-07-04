Nia Sharma did rain dance during heavy rain at roof top | Nia Sharma sets fire in the rain, dances with a bang

New Delhi: The rainy season has arrived. People are having a lot of fun in the pleasant weather. TV actress Nia Sharma is also having a lot of fun in the rain. The actress has also shared a video of her getting drenched in water and dancing splendidly on her social media handle. The video is now becoming increasingly viral on social media sites.

dance in the rain

After watching the video, you will also feel like dancing in the rain like Nia Sharma. In the video, Nia Sharma is rocking amidst heavy rain. She is dancing in a fun-filled style on the terrace. Sharing the video, Nia wrote, ‘Just now I have relived my childhood days and shared its reel.’

nia new song

Recently a new song of TV actress Nia Sharma has been released, whose name is ‘Akhiyan Da Ghar’. Nia is seen dancing on this song. Nia has also requested people to listen to this song and make a reel on it.

fans like video

Let me tell you, these days Nia (Nia Sharma) is somewhere on the mountains. From among the plaintiffs, he shared the information about the release of his song with the fans. By the way, this dance video of Nia is very much liked by the fans. Fans are praising the actress by commenting. Nia is wearing a red colored crop top while dancing. Along with this, he has carried black track pants.

Hits from these shows

Nia Sharma remains in the discussion due to her bold acts. The actress got a lot of popularity from the serial ‘Jamai Raja’. Earlier, she was also seen in ‘Ek Thousand Mein Meri Behna Hai’. Both the shows were well liked by the people. Recently his web series ‘Jamai Raja 2.0’ came, in which he gave many bold scenes.

