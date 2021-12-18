nia sharma share her latest sexy one piece dress photoshoot and dance video. Nia Sharma shares her sexy photoshoot and dance video

nia sharma latest video

Many of his music videos have also been released back to back. Recently, Dandiya Song of Nia Sharma and Rahul Vaidya was very much liked. While a few days ago, Nia Sharma has also shown a glimpse of her song Saat Samundar Paar.

Nia Sharma in a white crop top and matching Thai high

In the year 1992, this song from Sunny Deol and Divya Bharti’s film Vishwatma became very popular. Once again this 90s superhit song is being graced by Nia Sharma with her beauty. In this dance video, Nia Sharma is doing rain dance in crop top and matching Thai high list dress.

One of the 50 Sexiest Women in Asia

This song of Nia Sharma was launched on 14th December, which has become a hit on the internet. Nia Sharma’s popularity list also includes that she has been included in the 50 sexiest women of Asia. Along with this, she has also taken her fame to the sky by winning Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India.

Nia’s name is Neha Sharma

Nia Sharma has changed her name to gain popularity in her career. Nia’s name was Neha Sharma. The name Neha was then changed to Isania due to being a common name in the industry. In the year 2010, Nia Sharma made her TV debut with the show Kali.