nia sharma shared her party video: Nia sharma shared her party video dance on Ishq tera tadpave

A video has surfaced of Niya Sharma, saddened by the news of Siddharth Shukla’s demise, calling wealth-fame, name-fame unworthy. This video shows Nia partying with her friends.

Niya Sharma shared this video on Instagram. In this video, she is seen dancing with friends on Sukhbir’s famous song Ishq Tera Tadapve. Sharing the video, he also wrote, “People of Delhi are in every party, because without Oho, the party never ends.”





In this latest video Nia is seen in shorts in her glamorous style. She is seen giving steps to this song like crazy with friends. In this video Nia is in the same look in which she has shared her recent photos.



Let me tell you that Niya Sharma recently celebrated her birthday (September 17). He also shared various photos and videos of the celebration on Instagram.



Nia recently said that she is shocked by Siddharth’s death. He had said that after the death of Siddhartha Shukla, all his wealth and fame seemed to be in vain. It was as if the world had come to an end.