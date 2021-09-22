nia sharma shared her party video: Nia sharma shared her party video dance on Ishq tera tadpave
In this latest video Nia is seen in shorts in her glamorous style. She is seen giving steps to this song like crazy with friends. In this video Nia is in the same look in which she has shared her recent photos.
Let me tell you that Niya Sharma recently celebrated her birthday (September 17). He also shared various photos and videos of the celebration on Instagram.
Nia recently said that she is shocked by Siddharth’s death. He had said that after the death of Siddhartha Shukla, all his wealth and fame seemed to be in vain. It was as if the world had come to an end.
