Nia Sharma shares bold photos on Instagram: Nia Sharma shares hot pictures on Instagram

TV actress Niya Sharma is known for her bold style. She often shares her hot photos and videos with fans. Now once again he has shared the same pictures that have set the internet on fire.

Nia has shared two photos in which she is seen in a very stunning and hot avatar. Sharing this, he captioned it, ‘To the moon and back.’ It has received more than one lakh likes.





Different comments from people

Now people are making different kinds of comments on Niya’s pictures. Some are posting fire emojis while some are creating hearts in the comments section. In the picture, as the button of Nia’s pants is open, one user wrote, ‘Madam, you take off the button of your pants.’

Nia is seen in this show

Nia has shown her ability to act in super hit shows like ‘Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’, ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Nagin 4’. Some time ago, Nia and Ravi Dubey’s web series ‘Jamai 2.0’ was released in which both of them liked the chemistry very much.

