Nia Sharma shows off her hot dance moves with her curvy body, fans are in awe of her VIDEO | Nia Sharma shows off her hot dance moves with her curvy body, fans start laughing after watching VIDEO

New Delhi: With over 6 million Instagram followers, Nia Sharma is one of the most followed TV stars on social media. Nia Sharma often shares funny reels, videos and pictures with her fans, often she flaunts her sexy figure, now once again Nia has surprised the fans with a bold dance video.

dance with this actress

Recently, in a video shared by Nia Sharma on her official social media handle, the actress is seen shaking a leg with her BFF and TV actress Rehna Pandit. On Tuesday, Nia shared a sexy dance video with Rehana on her Instagram which is now going viral on the internet. Watch this video…

Such is the look of Nia

In the video clip, Nia is seen wearing a black halter-neck crop top, flaunting her curves. Belly piercing left her hair open in a center-parting with the dress. Rehana, on the other hand, is seen in an off-white tank top with a beige skirt and a statement waist belt.

here is the caption

Both the actresses have won the hearts of fans by dancing to the beat of Kayla Nicole’s song Bundles Feet Taylor Girls. While captioning the video, Nia wrote, ‘Go bad b*** go…[email protected]_reyhna.’

Was seen in this song

On the work front, Nia was last seen in the music video of the Punjabi song ‘Akhiyan Ga Ghar’. Nia has also won the adventure reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ hosted by Rohit Shetty. This season was a special edition of the one in 2020 amid the coronovirus epidemic. Nia has worked in many TV shows like ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ and ‘Naagin’.

Also read: Gum hai kisi ke pyar mein: Rakha appeared in the promo, fans expressed happiness after watching VIDEO

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to