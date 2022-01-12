Nia sharma talk about her flat stomach actress stop eating. Nia Sharma talks about flat belly, the actress stopped eating

Nia sharma talk about her flat stomach actress stop eating. Nia Sharma talks about flat stomach, the actress stopped eating

Nia Sharma is in dialogue nowadays as a result of her new music video. Together with this, Nia Sharma additionally dominates the web as a result of her newest photos. Nia Sharma has at all times been fashionable for her sizzling determine. However you’ll be stunned to know that Nia Sharma has labored onerous to get this physique. Nia Sharma has informed in an interview that how she has given up meals to get a flat stomach. In an interview, Nia Sharma has stated that she has confronted numerous drawback to get the excellent physique.

Nia Sharma informed that I by no means hated my physique. I had given up eating. You possibly can’t take eating regimen to imply leaving meals right here. Nia stated that I used to sleep empty stomach. Awoke empty stomach. Even I used to go to the gymnasium on an empty stomach. I wasn’t even hungry. I misplaced my urge for food. I needed to work onerous to be excellent.

I used to be solely taking a look at my stomach. I used to be saying take a look at this. I’m a quite simple wanting lady. I settle for it. In my view, there isn’t a hurt in speaking like this. Nia Sharma additional stated that hate is a really sturdy phrase. There may be nothing that I wish to change in my physique. I’ve bloating drawback.

I’ve seen that point too. No, possibly that was on my thoughts. I used to be a lady who was slim all the time. However this might not occur. Nia stated that it took me 3 years to get a flat tummy. I am unable to preserve my stomach flat for three hundred and sixty five days in a yr. That is my solely drawback. I might by no means be capable of cope with them. Allow us to inform that just lately Nia Sharma’s music video Phoonk Le was additionally launched.

Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 17:54 [IST]