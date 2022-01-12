Entertainment

Nia sharma talk about her flat stomach actress stop eating. Nia Sharma talks about flat belly, the actress stopped eating

12 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Nia sharma talk about her flat stomach actress stop eating. Nia Sharma talks about flat belly, the actress stopped eating
Written by admin
Nia sharma talk about her flat stomach actress stop eating. Nia Sharma talks about flat belly, the actress stopped eating

Nia sharma talk about her flat stomach actress stop eating. Nia Sharma talks about flat stomach, the actress stopped eating

breadcrumb

Tv

oi-Prachi Dixit

By Filmibeat Desk

,

Nia Sharma is in dialogue nowadays as a result of her new music video. Together with this, Nia Sharma additionally dominates the web as a result of her newest photos. Nia Sharma has at all times been fashionable for her sizzling determine. However you’ll be stunned to know that Nia Sharma has labored onerous to get this physique. Nia Sharma has informed in an interview that how she has given up meals to get a flat stomach. In an interview, Nia Sharma has stated that she has confronted numerous drawback to get the excellent physique.

Nia Sharma informed that I by no means hated my physique. I had given up eating. You possibly can’t take eating regimen to imply leaving meals right here. Nia stated that I used to sleep empty stomach. Awoke empty stomach. Even I used to go to the gymnasium on an empty stomach. I wasn’t even hungry. I misplaced my urge for food. I needed to work onerous to be excellent.

Nia Sharma

I used to be solely taking a look at my stomach. I used to be saying take a look at this. I’m a quite simple wanting lady. I settle for it. In my view, there isn’t a hurt in speaking like this. Nia Sharma additional stated that hate is a really sturdy phrase. There may be nothing that I wish to change in my physique. I’ve bloating drawback.

READ Also  Siddharth Shukla Shehnaz Gill Old Age Photo: Rakhi Sawant Shares Siddharth Shukla Shahnaz Gill Old Age Photo Emotional fans say it was true

I’ve seen that point too. No, possibly that was on my thoughts. I used to be a lady who was slim all the time. However this might not occur. Nia stated that it took me 3 years to get a flat tummy. I am unable to preserve my stomach flat for three hundred and sixty five days in a yr. That is my solely drawback. I might by no means be capable of cope with them. Allow us to inform that just lately Nia Sharma’s music video Phoonk Le was additionally launched.

  • niaphoto1 1641548586

    Nia Sharma exhibits horny on the music ‘Choli Ke Peche’, it’s referred to as incendiary VIDEO

  • nia13 1639826509

    Nia Sharma’s sexiest photoshoot, killer photographs and ruckus movies in non-public

  • untitled8 1638162634

    Nia Sharma confirmed a trendy avatar in the newest image, see this daring glimpse

  • niasharmadance1 1637951503

    Standing on the desk, Nia Sharma dropped lightning in the membership with an attractive dance, the followers stated that she set it on fireplace

  • niasharmalatestphoto 1637153643

    Nia Sharma’s horny thumka dance on ‘Kajrare Tune’ units fireplace, watch sizzling video

  • untitled 1636611088

    Nia Sharma shared glamorous photos in a blue bralette gown, followers reacted like this

  • nia11 1636006050

    On Diwali, Nia Sharma set such fireplace on Goa trip for the first time, followers had been blown away

  • rahul 1615289757 1634346326

    Why is Rahul Vaidya getting demise threats? There was a ruckus after the launch of this music!

  • untitled23 1632383406

    Nia Sharma rejected Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika after listening to this ugly factor

  • nia sharma birthday 1631853861

    Nia Sharma Birthday: Tv’s boldest actress has modified a lot in 11 years, creates sensation with sizzling photos

  • image12517 1631622127

    Nia Sharma did a sizzling dance in the bar, watching the video got here out of the mouth of the followers – Oops

  • nia41 1630388462

    Nia Sharma’s stormy entry in Bigg Boss OTT, bikini photos have set fireplace, see PHOTO

english abstract

Right here learn in particulars Nia sharma talk about her flat stomach actress stop eating

Story first revealed: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 17:54 [IST]

#Nia #sharma #talk #flat #stomach #actress #stop #eating #Nia #Sharma #talks #flat #stomach #actress #stopped #eating

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment