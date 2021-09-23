Nia Sharma targets Star Kids: Nia Sharma takes a joke on Star Kids and says will you look at them twice without their famous last names?

‘If you remove the last name, will anyone see it? According to Nia, ‘If the last name was removed from his name, no one would like to see him at a glance.’ In a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Niya Sharma spoke about the upcoming Star Kids in Bollywood and her debut. Niya Sharma has been part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade, but to date she has not had the opportunity to work in any film. Fans are still waiting to see when Niya Sharma will appear in a Bollywood movie.

‘Don’t tell me I’m ready for Bollywood …’ During the conversation, Niya Sharma attacked Star Kids and said, ‘No one dares to tell me that I am not ready for Bollywood yet. But when you see the face of a Bollywood star kid, are they ready? People who see me, have they ever seen those Star Kids? I’m sorry but please don’t tell me I’m not ready or I look different or my size is different.

‘They’re doing well, good for them’ Niya Sharma further said, ‘We are all looking at who those people are, it’s good for them. He is working with him and making films. But if you remove his last name, will you take a look? Sorry but that’s true. Those people are doing well and that’s a good thing for them. READ Also Miraculous Season 4 Netflix release date

There has been no film in the industry for 11 years In 2010, Niya Sharma got her first acting break from the TV show ‘Kali – Ek Agnipariksha’. She later appeared in TV shows like ‘Behen’, ‘Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ and ‘Nagin 4’. Nia has also been a part of some web series and music videos. For the past 11 years, Nia has worked from the small screen to the OTT space. But he has yet to get into movies.

Discussions were going on for ‘Manikarnika’ Niya Sharma revealed that Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ had approached her for a small role. She even went to meet him for that role, but if Nia Sharma is to be believed, it was a ‘nonsense’ meeting and she wasted her time in it.

Actress Kangana Ranaut has spoken many times on Star Kids and Nepotism in Bollywood. But now Nia is taunting the Star Kids. He has told a story that can cause chills. Niya Sharma has joked about the star kids who have entered the film industry, that there is nothing special about them.