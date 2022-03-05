Nia Sharma took pictures in a black transparent dress photos viral

Actress Nia Sharma has recently shared some of her pictures on social media, which are becoming fiercely viral.

Famous TV actress Nia Sharma is known among fans for her dressing sense and glamorous look. The actress always dominates social media due to her pictures and videos. Be it pictures or videos of Nia, she becomes fiercely viral as soon as she shares it. In this sequence, the latest pictures of Nia Sharma are spreading fire on the internet. Recently, some pictures of the actress during an event have surfaced, in which she can be seen wearing a black transparency dress.

Nia Sharma shared these pictures on her Instagram handle. Through these pictures, the actress has left no stone unturned to spread her beauty on social media. In these pictures shared by Nia, she is dressed in a black transparent dress. Her style and style are worth seeing in these pictures.

Nia Sharma wrote in the caption with these pictures ‘It was fun coming to India’s biggest gaming carnival’. Let us tell you, Nia Sharma had attended a gaming carnival and shared pictures related to this event with the fans. During this, the actress can be seen giving more than one pose, which looks amazing.

At the same time, the event that actress Nia Sharma attended was organized on a cruise. In the event, he showed a lot of beauty and also did a fierce photo session.

These pictures of Nia Sharma are being well-liked by the fans. Fans are constantly praising him by commenting. One of his fans has written ‘You are very beautiful’, then the other fan said ‘So beautiful photos’, some have called him gorgeous and some have called him beautiful’.

Let me tell you, his mother was involved in this event along with Nia Sharma. During this he was seen in a white dress. Along with Nia, her mother also left no stone unturned to grab everyone’s attention.

Talking about Nia Sharma’s career, she started with the TV serial ‘Kali’. At the same time, Nia got recognition from the TV show ‘Ek Thousand Mein Meri Behna Hai’. After this he was seen in Zee TV serial ‘Jamai Raja’ in the role of Roshni Patel, which earned him tremendous stardom on the small screen.