Nia Sharma was seen playing on the sand in a hot style, VIDEO created panic | Nia Sharma was seen playing on the sand in a hot style, VIDEO created panic

New Delhi: TV actress Nia Sharma remains in the discussion every day. She is very active on social media to stay connected with her fans. Nia Sharma especially remains in the discussion about her fitness and stylish style. Nia’s boldness is also seen a lot on screen. Now he has created a buzz on social media by sharing a video.

sand play on the beach

Nia Sharma keeps beating the hearts of fans by sharing her bold photos and videos on social media. In such a situation, a video of her is becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which she is seen playing with sand on the seashore. In the video, Nia is seen eavesdropping on the seashore. Watch this video…

enjoy the waves

Fans are very fond of this video of Nia Sharma Video. It can be seen in the video that Nia Sharma is sitting on the edge of the sea and is playing with sand while enjoying the waves with great pleasure. He made this slow motion video. So far more than one lakh people have seen this video.

look great too

During this, she is wearing a white collar tube top and white colored skirt, as well as Emraan Hashmi’s famous song ‘Woh Lamhe’ is heard in the background of the video.

