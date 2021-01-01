Nia Sharma’s new song Do Ghut Mujhe Bhi Pila De Released: Nia Sharma’s new song ‘Do Ghunt Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi’ created a stir, fans jumped

Niya Sharma’s new song ‘Do Ghunt’ (Do Ghoot Mujhe Bhi Pila De) has been released, which has hit the internet. In this video Nia is seen in her most glamorous style. Nia, who is often talked about because of her bold style, is talking about ‘Do Ghunt Mujhe Bhi Pila De’.

Niya Sharma was constantly promoting the song on social media. Recently Nia shared a picture of her in a white dress and said that her song will be released soon. Fans have been eagerly awaiting his song ever since.





Fans never tire of praising this song on YouTube. People love Niya’s style of singing. Presented by Saregama Music, the song is sung by Shruti Rane. Please note that the original lyrics of this song were written by Anand Bakshi.



Nia recently appeared in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. In the daily soap ‘Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, Nia Sharma stunned the audience with her portrayal of a human being. After this, Niya appeared in ‘Jamai Raja’. Niya Sharma was also involved in the 2017 and 2020 Fear Factor Dangers K Khiladi. In 2017, Nia was included in the last five, while last year she was the winner of the show. Nia has also entered the world of web series ‘Twisted’ and ‘Jamai 2.0’.