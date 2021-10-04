NIACL AO Admit Card 2021: NIACL AO Admit Card 2021 released at newindia.co.in Direct link to download

NIACL AO Admit Card 2021: New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the NIACL AO Admit Card 2021. The examination for the selection process for the post of Administrative Officer will be conducted on October 16, 2021. Those candidates who had applied for this post can now download the admit card from the official website newindia.co.in.

NIACL AO Admit Card 2021 is a must-have document for the day of the exam. This admit card will contain all the important information related to the exam like reporting time, exam centre, exam day guidelines, exam name, etc. Candidates must note that if they forget to carry the admit card to the examination hall, they will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

NIACL AO Admit Card 2021: By following these steps you can download the admit card

Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website of New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) newindia.co.in.

Step 2: Go to the Recruitment section given on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CALL-LETTER FOR PHASE-I (PRELIMINARY) EXAM’ given on the website.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password and click on submit.

Step 5: Your admit card for the exam to be held on October 16 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the candidate’s admit card.

All Recruitment exam conducted for Inspector posts canceled, new date will be issued soon

Candidates must note that NIACL AO Admit Card 2021 is only for Phase 1 exam. This recruitment drive will be conducted in 3 parts. The candidates who qualify this exam will be called for main exam followed by interview.

The exam of NIALC AO Admit Card 2021 will consist of 100 questions from MCQs. The questions will be from English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude and each section will have to be completed in 20 minutes. The exam will be conducted for 1 hour and candidates will have to report at least 120 minutes before its commencement.

Answer key of SI recruitment in police released, this is the way to check