niacl ao admit card 2021: NIACL Recruitment: Prelims Admission Card for Administrative Officer Recruitment Issued, Here is the link – niacl ao recruitment 2021 admit card released for prelims exam, here direct link

Highlights NIACL AO Recruitment Exam Admission Card Issued.

The exam will be held on October 16.

Learn how to download e-call letters.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021 Admission: New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has issued Preliminary Examination Admission Card 2021 for Administrative Officer Recruitment (NIACL AO Recruitment 2021). Admission for AO (Generalist) (Scale 1) Phase I is made available on the official website. Candidates can download tickets online from October 4 to October 16.



Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admission letter or call letter from the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in. The NIACL exam will be held on 16th October. Necessary details of the applicant along with relevant guidelines, report time and place information are given on the NIACL admission card. Let’s learn how to download Admission Card-

Also read: UPTET 2021 Notification: Registration will start from 7th October, Exam in November, see details

NIACL Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIACL mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment tab on the Home page.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the link ‘Click here to download call-letter for Step-1 (Preliminary) Exam’.

Step 4: You will be redirected to the login page.

Step 5: Enter your registration or roll number, password or date of birth and captcha code here.

Step 6: NIACL AO Admission Card 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and print it out for further reference.

Also read: Constable Jobs: Recruitment of 1000+ HP Police Constable GD, Government Job Opportunity for 12th Pass

Learn the exam pattern here

The first phase of the examination will consist of tests including logic, English language, quantitative aptitude and general awareness to get a job as NIACL Administrative Officer. The maximum score is 100 and the duration of the exam is 1 hour. Candidates have to get passing marks to be eligible in every exam or section.

NIACL AO Exam 2021 Admission Direct Link

Official website