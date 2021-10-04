niacl ao admit card 2021: NIACL Recruitment: Prelims Admission Card for Administrative Officer Recruitment Issued, Here is the link – niacl ao recruitment 2021 admit card released for prelims exam, here direct link
Highlights
- NIACL AO Recruitment Exam Admission Card Issued.
- The exam will be held on October 16.
- Learn how to download e-call letters.
Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admission letter or call letter from the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in. The NIACL exam will be held on 16th October. Necessary details of the applicant along with relevant guidelines, report time and place information are given on the NIACL admission card. Let’s learn how to download Admission Card-
NIACL Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download Admission Card
Step 1: Visit the official website of NIACL mentioned above.
Step 2: Click on the Recruitment tab on the Home page.
Step 3: A new page will open, click on the link ‘Click here to download call-letter for Step-1 (Preliminary) Exam’.
Step 4: You will be redirected to the login page.
Step 5: Enter your registration or roll number, password or date of birth and captcha code here.
Step 6: NIACL AO Admission Card 2021 will open on the screen.
Step 7: Download it and print it out for further reference.
Learn the exam pattern here
The first phase of the examination will consist of tests including logic, English language, quantitative aptitude and general awareness to get a job as NIACL Administrative Officer. The maximum score is 100 and the duration of the exam is 1 hour. Candidates have to get passing marks to be eligible in every exam or section.
NIACL AO Exam 2021 Admission Direct Link
Official website
