niacl ao exam pattern: NIACL AO exam 2021: Know the syllabus before preparing for the exam, you will get a lot of help

New India Assurance Company Limited Commission has announced the recruitment of NIACL Administrative Officer (AO) 2021. The recruitment is for 300 administrative officers. If you are also preparing for this exam, you should know its exam methods. And that is very important to know about the syllabus. In this article we will give you detailed information about NIACL AO exam pattern and syllabus.

Exam sample

Speaking of NIACL AO’s examination system, it will have 2 examinations. Its first stage is the preliminary examination and the second stage is the main examination. The main examination consists of 2 papers.

Phase-1 (initial)Exam)

Multiple choice type questions will be asked in the preliminary exam.

Questions will be asked from English, Logic and Mathematics.

30 questions in English will have 30 marks, while logic and math will have 35 questions and 35 marks.

There will be a total of 100 questions for which a total of 120 minutes will be given.

A quarter mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Phase-2 (Main Exam)

The main examination will have a total of 2 examinations. The first will be of the multiple choice type and the second test will be a descriptive test.

Also read: UPTET exam tips: Learn important courses for UPTET exam preparation, get good marks



Multiple selection test

The Multiple Choice Exam will ask questions from 4 subjects Reasoning, English, General Awareness and Mathematics.

50 questions will be asked from each subject and each will get 50-50 marks and 40-40 minutes.

The entire exam will be of 200 marks and the exam will be of total 150 minutes (two and a half hours).

Descriptive test

This exam will be for a total of 30 minutes. In this you have to write a letter, which will have 10 marks and an essay (English language) for which 20 marks will be given.

NIACL AO Preliminary Examination Course



Logic

Analogy Non-literal series Arithmetic Number Series The concept of relationship Lexical and figure classification Arithmetic logic Discriminatory inspection Visual memory Decision making Analysis Decision Problem solving Space visualization Similarities and differences

Also read: UGC NET: If you want to crack UGC NET for the first time, follow these smart tips.



Mathematics

Time and Work, etc., Ratio and Time, Time and Distance, Mensuration, Discount, Interest, Average, Profit and Loss, Percentage, Ratio and Proportion, Decimal and Fraction / Fraction and Number Relationship, Whole Number Calculation, Basic Arithmetic, Number System / method.

English

Paradox, spot the error, sentence rearrangement, direct (in / out) conversion to indirect statement, comprehension path, phrase verb, active / passive sound of verbs, idioms and sentences, spelling error, close test, sentence correction, synonyms, a word Replacement.

NIACL AO Main Exam Course

It consists of four subjects, of which Reasoning, English and Mathematics are the same for both Main and Prelims. Which has been mentioned above.

General awareness

Current Events, Summits, Books and Authors, Awards, Sports, Defense, National, Meetings, International, Important Days, Prime Minister’s Plans, Key Places, General Knowledge, Important Institutions, Bequests, etc., Banking Awareness, Indian Financial System, History of Indian Banking Industry , Regulatory Institutions Economic and Credit Policies, Budget Basic and Current Central Budgets, International Institutions / Financial Institutions, Capital Markets and Money Markets were added to the NIACL AO syllabus, Government Scheme Abbreviation and Financial Terminology, Other Important Concepts, Abbreviations and Financial Terminology, Other Important Concept.