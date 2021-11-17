niacl ao Main Admission Card 2021: NIACL AO Admission Card 2021: Here is how to download NIACL AO Main Admission Card, Check Exam Date & Sample – niacl ao Main Admission Card 2021 is published on newindia.co.in, steps to download here

New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has issued admission papers for the main examination for the recruitment of Administrative Officer or AO. Eligible candidates in NIACL AO Prelims can download NIACL AO Main Admission Card from official websites newindia.co.in and ibps.in. Roll number and password will be required to download the ticket.



A total of 300 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The main examination of NIACL Administrative Officer Scale-I will be held on 4th December, 2021. Admission tickets for the second stage written exam can be downloaded till the day of the exam. Prelims or Phase-1 results were released on 02 November 2021.

Find out when the exam will be held (NIACL AO Phase-II Exam Date)

Main Admission Card 2021 has been issued for the recruitment examination for the post of Administrative Officer. The second phase of written examination will be held on December 4, 2021. Candidates who have passed the preliminary examination can now download their tickets from the official website newindia.co.in and ibps.in.

Exam Sample (NIACL AO Main Exam Sample)

The main exam will ask questions from different sections such as Reasoning, English Language, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language. Phase-2 exam questions will be objective and descriptive. Only 1 hour 30 minutes will be given to complete the exam.

How to download NIACL AO Main Admission Card 2021: Here’s how it is

Step 1: Visit NIACL’s official website newindia.co.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the Recruitment tab.

Step 3: Here, click on the ‘Click here to download call-letter for Phase-II (Main) exam’ link.

Step 4: A new page will open, now log in by entering your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

Step 5: NIACL Admission Card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

