niacl ao Recruitment 2021 To fill a total of 300 vacancies, check salaries and benefits

Highlights NIACL Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

300 vacancies for the post of Administrative Officer.

Graduate candidates can apply.

NIACL Recruitment 2021:New India Assurance Company Limited or NIACL has invited applications for the post of Administrative Officer (AO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before September 21, 2021. The online registration process will start from September 01.



A total of 300 posts of Administrative Officer in PSU, Scale I will be filled through this recruitment drive (NIACL AO Recruitment 2021). Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the company newindia.co.in. Carefully read the important information given here such as educational qualification, age limit, salary and fees before applying online. The direct link of NIACL Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (NIACL Vacancy 2021 Details)

Total number of vacancies – 300 posts

General – 104 posts

OBC – 81 posts

EWS – 30 posts

SC – 46 posts

ST – 22 posts

Physically Handicapped – 17 posts

Who can apply

Must be a graduate or post graduate (55 per cent for reserved category) with at least 60 per cent marks from any recognized university or institution. However, candidates who are currently in their final year or semester can also apply. If called for interview, proof of examination and pass mark will have to be submitted. See instructions for more details.

Age range

To apply, candidates must be at least 21 years old and at most 30 years old on April 1, 2021. That is, the candidate should not have been born before 2 April 1991 and after 1 April 2000. Candidates in the reserved category will get concessions in the upper age limit as per government norms.

Will I get benefits along with salary?

Rs.32,795-1610 (14) -55335-1745 (4) -62315 Rs. 60,000 per month in metropolitan centers with coverage under PFRDA, Gratuity, LTS, Medical Benefits, Group Personal Accident Insurance etc. Governed National Pension System with other benefits.

NIACL Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website

