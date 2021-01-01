NIACL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 300 Administrative Officer posts at newindia.co.in

NIACL Recruitment 2021: New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has invited applications for the recruitment of 300 Officers in Scale I Cadre. The online application process will start from 1st September and the last date to apply is 21st September. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) newindia.co.in.

As per the official notification, Phase I exam will be conducted in October 2021, while Phase II exam will be conducted in November 2021. The last dates for the exam will be released in due course.

Candidates minimum age is 21 years and maximum age is 30 years to apply for officer posts. As per the notification, the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd April, 1991 and not later than 1st April, 2000 (both dates inclusive). Relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per rules.

Candidate should have minimum qualification of Graduate / Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University. Minimum 60% marks in any degree exam for general candidates and 55% for SC/ST/PWBD candidates. The candidate must have a certificate of passing the qualifying examination by September 30, 2021.

Candidates who are in their final year/semester of graduation can also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the qualifying examination. To apply for these posts, applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 750, while for SC / ST / PWBD category candidates Rs 100 will have to be paid. For complete details of application fee and educational qualification, candidates see official notification.