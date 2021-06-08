Nicaragua’s Democracy Hangs by Thread as Crackdown Deepens

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Opposition candidates have been detained. Protests have been banned. And political events have been disqualified.

Simply months earlier than searching for re-election, Nicaragua’s president, Daniel Ortega, has introduced his nation a step away from changing into a one-party state, clamping down on the opposition to an extent not seen because the brutal suppression of anti-government protests in 2018, consultants say.

The aggressive strikes by Mr. Ortega current an sudden problem to the Biden administration, which has made strengthening democracy in Central America one of many pillars of its coverage towards the area.

Mr. Ortega’s crackdown reached an inflection level on Wednesday, after his authorities charged a number one opposition candidate, Cristiana Chamorro, with cash laundering and “ideological falseness” and positioned her below home arrest hours after she introduced her plans to run for president within the Nov. 7 election. One other candidate, Arturo Cruz, was detained Saturday by the police for allegedly “conspiring in opposition to Nicaraguan society.”