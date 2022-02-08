Nicholas Pagano Found Dead After He Allegedly Set Colleague On Fire At Hackensack University Medical Center, Sources Say – Gadget Clock

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Nicholas Pagano, the man suspected of setting a colleague on fire Monday at Hackensack University Medical Center, has been found dead, sources tell CBS2.

Sources say his body was discovered Tuesday morning in Winslow Township.

Authorities said the 31-year-old traveling nurse confronted a patient care technician around 5:15 a.m. Monday in the hospital break room. He allegedly hit her with a wrench and set her on fire.

The 54-year-old victim suffered third-degree burns on her upper body and hands and needed stitches on her head.

Pagano had been working as a contractor at the hospital since November – a not-uncommon way to help fill staff shortages.

According to the hospital, he cleared a full audit, including state and county background checks conducted through a third party.

The victim is currently being treated at another hospital.