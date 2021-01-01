Nick Compton slammed Virat Kohli for his behavior on the field; Kohli is the most insulting person … Nick Compton narrated the incident of 2012

Former England batsman Nick Compton has accused Indian captain Virat Kohli of being known for his aggressive attitude. He has said that Indian captain Virat Kohli is the most insulting person.

Compton played 16 Tests for England between 2012 and 2016 and scored 775 runs. Compton tweeted, ‘Isn’t Kohli the most insulting person? I never forgot when I was tortured in 2012.



Compton’s grandfather, Dennis Compton, represented England in 78 Tests between 1937 and 1957. In those days cricket was considered a game of gentleness where there were occasional fights on the field.

England’s strategy looked ‘stupid’, while India was brilliant: Joffrey Boycott

However, it has become commonplace since the 1970s, and Australian cricketers have grown significantly between 1990 and 2000. On the fifth day of the second Test between India and England, a scuffle broke out between Kohli and England fast bowler James Anderson. However, Kohli later shook hands with Anderson.

Virat Kohli’s captaincy record: Virat Kohli breaks Clive Lloyd’s record after trampling British at Lord’s, Dhoni joins club

