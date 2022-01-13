Nick Diaz Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What’s Nick Diaz’s internet value?

Nick Diaz is an American skilled combined martial artist who has a internet value of $3 million. Nick Diaz has had a really profitable profession on this planet of combined martial arts, having competed within the Final Preventing Championship, Strikeforce, and World Excessive Cagefighting, amongst different combined martial arts organizations. He competes within the middleweight division of the UFC. His youthful brother Nate Diaz can be a profitable MMA fighter. Nick Diaz is understood for his jiu jitsu combating type and his trademark closed guard grappling maneuver.

Early Life

Nickolas Robert Diaz was born on August 2, 1983 in Stockton, California. He, his brother Nate and sister Nina had been largely raised by their mom as their father was reportedly not round a lot rising up.

Nick and Nate started coaching in Aikido and Karate as children. They each then started wrestling as youngsters.

Nick dropped out of highschool after a 12 months and shortly started coaching full-time in Combined Martial Arts.

Early Profession

Nick Diaz made his skilled combined martial arts debut in 2001 on the IFC Warriors Problem 15. He had simply turned 18. He was in the end victorious towards hist first opponent, Mike Wick, securing the win with a triangle choke maneuver.

Diaz discovered himself in a championship bout for his second match, dealing with off towards United States Welterweight Champion Chris Lyte in July 2002. Diaz ended up beating Lyte to change into the IFC Welterweight Champion.

UFC

After defeating Jeremy Jackson at IFC Warriors Problem 18, Nate signed a contract with the Final Preventing Championship. He made his debut as a UFC fighter at UFC 47 in April 2004. In his UFC debut, Nick knocked out the closely-favored Robbie Lawler.

Over the subsequent few years Nick had again-and-forth success within the octagon. He was defeated at UFC 49, he then received at UFC 51 and 53, adopted by straight losses and three straight wins. His last struggle in that streak was a win at UFC 65 towards Gleison Tibau.

Steve Marcus/Getty Pictures

Different League Fights

In February 2007 Nick debuted for Pleasure Preventing at Pleasure 33. It was his return to light-weight. Nick initially earned the victory be submission towards Takanori Gomi however the win was ultimately overturned after he examined optimistic for marijuana.

Between Could 2008 and October 2011 Nick went on an 11-struggle win streak. His last struggle in that streak was his return to the UFC at UFC 137 towards B.J. Penn.

Return to the UFC

In February 2012, Nick was defeated by Carlos Condit by way of determination at UFC 143. He then misplaced once more at UFC 158 towards Georges St-Pierre.

In January 2015 Nick confronted off towards Anderson Silva at UFC 183. Silva initially received the bout by unanimous determination. His victory was subsequently overturned after he examined optimistic for 2 banned substances. Nick ALSO take a look at optimistic after this match, as soon as once more for marijuana.

In September 2021 Nick was defeated by Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

MMA Document

As of this writing, Nick’s skilled MMA report is 26 wins and 10 losses out of 38 matches with two matches labeled as No Contest.

Profession Earnings and Purse Highlights

As of this writing, Nick’s whole profession earnings are $2.325 million. This doesn’t embody his share of Pay Per View bonuses which presumably equates to a number of million extra.

His largest profession purse got here from UFC 266 when he earned $500,000 simply to point out up, a $50,000 Battle of the Night time bonus and a $16,000 struggle week incentive bonus for a complete of $566,000.

Private Life

In Could 2018 Nick was reportedly arrested and charged with home battery. The costs had been later dropped after a grand jury discovered that the complainant’s story had a number of inconsistencies.

Nick and Nate Diaz are working towards vegans and promote advantages of hashish. When they aren’t getting ready for a struggle, Nick and Nate educate Brazilian jiu-hitsu at a health club in Lodi, California.