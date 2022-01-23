Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome baby via surrogate



Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have welcomed a baby via surrogate.

The couple introduced the information on social media on Friday.

“We’re overjoyed to verify that we’ve welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privateness throughout this particular time as we deal with our household,” their assertion learn.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 29, and the actress, 39, wed in 2018 in two ceremonies in India. One ceremony was Hindu and the opposite Christian.

Again in November, the couple confronted rumors of marital points, however Chopra was fast to close them down. First, she dropped a thirsty remark beneath her husband’s Instagram exercise publish earlier than doubling down on dispelling notions she and the boybander are wading treacherous waters within the marriage.

The “ Quantico ” actress then took to social media once more — this time to share a video clip of herself gracing the stage throughout Netflix’s “Jonas Brothers Household Roast.”

“I’m honored and so thrilled really, and tickled to be right here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, whose names I can by no means bear in mind,” Chopra stated in a video clip she shared of herself gracing the stage throughout Netflix’s “Jonas Brothers Household Roast.”

“Introduced my husband and his brothers a pleasant roast for dinner,” Chopra captioned the video publish, joking that the Jonas Brothers “clearly” by no means made it huge in her dwelling nation of India.

“Perks of being a Jonas,” she added within the caption.

Earlier this month, Chopra hinted to Self-importance Truthful that she and Jonas have been able to turn out to be mother and father.

“That’s an enormous a part of our need for the longer term,” she stated. “By God’s grace, when it occurs, it occurs.”