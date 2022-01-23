Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Welcome Their First Child Via Surrogate



Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are actually mother and father.

Each confirmed the glad information in a message posted to their separate Instagram accounts on Friday.

“We’re overjoyed to substantiate that we now have welcomed a child through surrogate,” the 2 wrote of their joint message. “We respectfully ask for privateness throughout this particular time as we concentrate on our household.”

Chopra just lately spoke of the couple’s want to have youngsters in a Self-importance Truthful profile printed final week.

“They’re a giant a part of our want for the longer term,” the actor stated. “By God’s grace, when it occurs, it occurs.”

In one other latest interview, Chopra joked that she wished to have a “cricket staff” of youngsters.

“I do need youngsters, as many as I can have,” she informed the U.Ok.’s Sunday Instances earlier than barely strolling again her remark. “A cricket staff? I’m not so positive.”

Jonas and Chopra made a notable look collectively on the 2017 Met Gala, although issues solely grew to become romantic in 2018 after the musician slid into the previous Miss World 2000’s DMs.

The 2 married in December that very same yr in two lavish wedding ceremony ceremonies, which included Chopra sporting a 75-foot veil that 5 folks helped to hold.

Although the couple have been married for years now, Chopra just lately sparked divorce rumors in November after she dropped “Jonas” from her Instagram deal with.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Vogue Awards 2021 on Nov. 29, 2021 in London, England. Samir Hussein through Getty Photographs

The well-known couple shut down the rumors hours later when Chopra responded to a video of Jonas lifting weights with a flirty remark. Since then, the 2 have shared a number of cozy images of themselves on every of their Instagram accounts.