Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Welcome Their First Child Via Surrogate
“We’re overjoyed to substantiate that we now have welcomed a child through surrogate,” the 2 wrote of their joint message. “We respectfully ask for privateness throughout this particular time as we concentrate on our household.”
Chopra just lately spoke of the couple’s want to have youngsters in a Self-importance Truthful profile printed final week.
“They’re a giant a part of our want for the longer term,” the actor stated. “By God’s grace, when it occurs, it occurs.”
In one other latest interview, Chopra joked that she wished to have a “cricket staff” of youngsters.
“I do need youngsters, as many as I can have,” she informed the U.Ok.’s Sunday Instances earlier than barely strolling again her remark. “A cricket staff? I’m not so positive.”
Jonas and Chopra made a notable look collectively on the 2017 Met Gala, although issues solely grew to become romantic in 2018 after the musician slid into the previous Miss World 2000’s DMs.
The 2 married in December that very same yr in two lavish wedding ceremony ceremonies, which included Chopra sporting a 75-foot veil that 5 folks helped to hold.
Although the couple have been married for years now, Chopra just lately sparked divorce rumors in November after she dropped “Jonas” from her Instagram deal with.
The well-known couple shut down the rumors hours later when Chopra responded to a video of Jonas lifting weights with a flirty remark. Since then, the 2 have shared a number of cozy images of themselves on every of their Instagram accounts.
In the identical Self-importance Truthful profile wherein Chopra expressed her want to have youngsters, she additionally addressed the downsides of social media, particularly because it pertains to her relationship.
“It’s a really weak feeling, really, that if I put up an image, all the pieces that’s behind me in that image goes to be zoomed in on, and persons are going to invest,” Chopra informed the journal. “It’s only a skilled hazard.”
“Due to the noise of social media, due to the prevalence that it has in our lives, I believe it appears lots bigger than it’s,” she added. “I believe that we give it much more credence in actual life, and I don’t assume it wants that.”
