Nick Jonas sees Priyanka Chopra’s face as soon as she wakes up every morning

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has now become an international star. On the basis of his acting, he has made a worldwide recognition and has achieved a big position. Priyanka has worked in many superhit films till now. But more than films, she remains in the headlines due to her personal life. Priyanka married Hollywood singer Nick Jonas in the year 2018. Both have dominated since marriage. Both keep sharing romantic pictures with each other on social media. But once Priyanka shared Nick’s bedroom secret.

Actually, in an interview, Priyanka Chopra had revealed what Nick does first thing in the bedroom when he wakes up in the morning. Priyanka once spoke to an Indian English newspaper. During this, he made many revelations about his marriage and Nick. Also, Priyanka had also told about a very romantic habit of Nick.

Priyanka had told that her husband Nick is always attracted to her and wakes up every morning to see her face. Priyanka had said, ‘It may be a little strange but Nick Jonas wakes up every morning to look at my face when I wake up.’ After that she jokingly says, ‘When Nick sees me like this, then I say wait a minute, let me do some makeup. Whenever he sees me he feels a little weird and all I can say is that I am sleepy right now, but he always looks at my sleepy eyes and says this is wonderful and sweet. That’s what you want to do to your husband. A little weird, but ok. If they like it. He always tells me to let me see him.’

Let us tell you that after three dates with Nick, Priyanka Chopra told her mother Madhu Chopra that she had found a partner. Priyanka and Nick got married on 1 and 2 December in the year 2018. Both had their royal wedding from Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur. The entire palace was booked for four days during the wedding. The wedding pictures of both of them became fiercely viral on social media.

