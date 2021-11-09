Nick Jonas sold his store For Wife Engagement Ring WORTH : Priyanka Chopra was given a credit ring by husband Nick Jonas, sold his store; price will be shocked

Priyanka was given an engagement ring by her husband Nick, then everyone was left looking at that ring.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra keeps sharing photos with her husband Nick Jonas on social media every day. Recently Priyanka Chopra told that she has the sweetest and most expensive thing which her husband Nick Jonas gave to her. Desi girl Priyanka Chopra told in an interview to Vogue that her engagement ring is the most expensive and most expensive thing for her.

Priyanka said- ‘If I don’t say this then Nick will kill me. I’m joking I would like to say that my engagement ring is because I am very sentimental when it comes to jewelery pieces. It reminds me of the bygone days. Beautiful memories. Let us tell you, Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in the year 2018. Priyanka’s grand wedding was held in Umaid Bhawan, Rajasthan.

Priyanka was given an engagement ring by her husband Nick, then everyone was left looking at that ring. Nick found that ring so expensive that he had to sell one of his stores. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the engagement ring that Nick wore to Priyanka was worth $200,000.

Priyanka Chopra is very popular among fans for her style. From the sandals of the actress to hand bags, she remains in the headlines. Recently, a photo of Priyanka surfaced on social media in which she was seen in a black dress. There was a very long slit in one side of Priyanka’s dress, in which Priyanka looked quite comfortable. Even before this, the actress has worn many such dresses, due to which she remained in the headlines.

Some time ago Priyanka Chopra presented her book ‘Unfinished’ in front of the fans. In this book, Priyanka has made revelations about important aspects and special stories related to her life. Priyanka tells in the book that there is an anecdote from her career period when an Indian director wanted the actress to wear more revealing clothes, for which Priyanka was not ready. At the same time, Priyanka had also overheard that director saying that ‘underwear must be seen, otherwise the audience will not come.’ Soon after, the actress decided to leave the project.