Nick Jonas ‘success story: Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas’ success story was found singing in a barber shop.

Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas recently celebrated his 29th birthday. At such a young age, Nick Jonas has achieved that position, which anyone can see. Nick Jonas had to work hard to get to where he is today (Nick Jonas’s success story). The boy who was seen singing in a hair salon a year ago never thought he would shine like this internationally.

Nick Jonas was born in Dallas, Texas. His father is a lyricist and musician, while his mother is also a singer. Nick Jonas also became interested in music at home. But there’s a funny story behind how Nick Jonas ’singing career began.



Discovery in hair salon at age 6

This happened when Nick was just 6 years old. One day when her mother went to the hair salon to get her hair cut, she took little Nick Jonas with her. There the mother began to get a haircut, then Nick Jonas began to sit and sing. Everyone was surprised to hear the voice of that 6 year old boy. Everyone said Nick has the potential to be a singer.



Entering Broadway at age 7

Nick Jonas was then referred by his parents to a business show business manager. Nick Jonas began performing on Broadway at the age of seven. Nick Jonas then played characters such as Tiny Tim, Little Jake and Tip Pots. He also received a lot of praise for them. While singing for Broadway, Nick Jonas wrote a song with Papa at a young age. The song later became known as his first single.



Hit songs with brothers

Nickla loved to sing and write songs, while his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas played music since childhood. This specialty of the three brothers brought them together and then a band called ‘The Jonas Brothers’ was formed. Nick Jonas then co-wrote several songs with the two brothers which became a blockbuster. Until 2009, Nick Jonas performed hit songs with the brothers, but in 2010 he decided to start a solo career.



That 2010 decision changed his entire career

Nick Jonas embarked on a new path in 2010 with a passion for doing something on his own. He formed a band called Nick Jonas and the Administration and went on tour. Through this tour, Nick Jonas proved that there is something without the support of the brothers. They also have their own distinct identity.



The band broke but not encouraged

In 2013, the band The Jonas Brothers, formed by Nick Jonas and his two brothers, broke up. When the band broke up, various rumors surfaced. It was also said that the band broke up due to differences between the three brothers. But Nick Jonas ignored those rumors and started working on his next studio album.



In 2019, ‘The Jonas Brothers’ shone

But in 2019, Nick Jonas reunited with his brothers and then ‘The Jonas Brothers’ released a new single called ‘Sucker’. Shortly after, the band released their fifth studio album, which was a hit.



Nick Jonas, who has shown a lot in movies

After immersing himself in the world of music, Nick Jonas also showed his interest in the world of acting. He has acted in many films including ‘Camp Rock’, ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’, ‘Midway’ and ‘Ugly Dolls’.

