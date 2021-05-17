Nick Knowles ‘is facing the sack from DIY SOS after breaching BBC rules with Shreddies TV advert’

Nick Knowles is known to be facing the axe from DIY SOS after 22-years as host of the long-running sow, over a behind the scenes row a few cereal advert.

The TV presenter, 58, performs a jobbing builder in a brand new Shreddies industrial, which is alleged to breach strict BBC promoting rules.

Throughout a Zoom assembly performed in April Nick was advised by company bosses that he must get the advert taken off air or give up the present that helped launched his profession, The Solar stories.

Advert: Nick Knowles is reportedly facing the axe from DIY SOS over a behind the scenes row a few cereal advert

A supply mentioned: ‘Nick is in absolute torment about the complete state of affairs as a result of he loves the Beeb.

‘However they’ve very strict tips in terms of their expertise and promoting and he has already damaged them by filming the adverts. However Shreddies do not need to pull the marketing campaign.

‘Whereas Nick is technically a free agent, he seems to have used his connection to DIY SOS in the advert which is completely out of order in the eyes of the BBC.’

The supply added that Nick has been handed an ultimatum and his future on DIY SOS might already be out of his fingers.

Rules: The TV presenter, 58, performs a builder in a Shreddies industrial which is alleged to breach BBC promoting rules (pictured on DIY SOS)

In a joint assertion from the BBC and Nick advised MailOnline: ‘Each the BBC and Nick are eager to resolve this matter and are working collectively to hunt an answer’.

Nick has hosted DIY SOS since 1999 with every episode seeing a workforce of builders and volunteers remodel an individual’s residence who was nominated by their family and friends.

In the Shreddies advert, Nick performs a builder who pours a bowl of the cereal into his hat, whereas calling himself ‘Nick get it executed Knowles’.

Assembly: In accordance with The Solar, Nick was advised by company bosses in a Zoom assembly final month he must get the advert pulled or give up DIY SOS

A supply mentioned: ‘They’ve very strict tips in terms of their expertise and promoting and he has already damaged them by filming the adverts. However Shreddies do not need to pull the marketing campaign’

It comes after Nick beforehand insisted he has ‘completely no intention’ of leaving DIY SOS after becoming a member of rival broadcaster Channel 5 to current two new exhibits.

The present’s long-term future seemed to be doubtful after the star revealed he could be participating in upcoming programmes Your Life On Your Garden and Residence Enhancements.

However the presenter – who isn’t solely contracted to the BBC – has since confirmed he will certainly return, as and when a brand new collection is commissioned.

He advised MailOnline: ‘DIY SOS is the most essential factor I do and it’s at all times meant extra to me than only a present. To see individuals coming collectively representing the better of communities is extra essential now than ever.

Not occurring: Nick beforehand insisted he has ‘completely no intention’ of leaving BBC hit DIY SOS after becoming a member of rival broadcaster Channel 5 to current two new exhibits

‘I’ve completely no intention of leaving DIY SOS – it’s not only a job for me, we’re a household and it has my coronary heart.’

The BBC has since confirmed there are not any plans to scrap DIY SOS, whereas insisting Nick isn’t obliged to commit himself solely to BBC content material.

A BBC spokesperson advised MailOnline: ‘There is no such thing as a query that DIY SOS will return to BBC One, and filming will resume as quickly as we will guarantee the security of our contributors and volunteers on builds presently.

‘Nick isn’t unique to the BBC and like many presenters, he’s working throughout a spread of companies.’

The present first aired in 1999, altering its identify to DIY SOS: The Massive Construct in 2010, and it has been a staple programme on BBC One since.